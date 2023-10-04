Top Teacher : Patty Clancy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time teacher is helping to guide her students for their future education.

Meet Patty Clancy from the Coastal Empire Montessori School.

Patty Clancy has seen it all over her teaching career.

“This is my 34th year and I’m going to be retiring next year at 35. 25:17 I’ve taught everything for pre-k, special needs up to 7th grade.”

But she says she loves teaching here at Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School in Savannah.

“The kids. They are all unique, they are all different, they love to learn. And they are all really special. You can find something great in each child.”

Clancy says she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I remember being 5 years old, in the basement, my mother bought me a chalkboard and I knew, I was going to be a teacher.”

And Clancy wants nothing more than to guide her students on the road to success.

“They make their choices everyday, with life skills and their work skills and everything. And I want them to leave as independent learners. that can do things on their own but yet, aren’t afraid to ask.”

“She really is the epitome of that teacher that cares, about her students. 41:35 Her students respond to her, her sudents want to work with her, for her, for themselves, and she produces results,” Principal Stephanie Babcock Principal said.

“I enjoy it so much. To me it’s a big part of my life. It’s hard to be a teacher and not have it be your life. So I just really enjoy it.”

Patty Clancy this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

