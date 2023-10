BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bluffton will be on the last Saturday in October.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 along the Promenade in Bluffton.

Members of WTOC, including Tyler Manion, will be at the event.

You do not have to donate to walk, and please click here if you would like to donate.

