Arrest made in fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured on Monday.
23-year-old Elizajah Kitchen has been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending, according to Savannah Police.
The shooting happened on Peachtree Drive and Quail Hollow Drive at about 1:40 p.m. Police found a man and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
They were treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injury.
The Chatham County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 52-year-old Antoinette Kitchens-Dobbins. Kitchen-Dobbins was shot at least once.
The man was left in critical condition.
