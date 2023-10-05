Arrest made in fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured on Monday.

23-year-old Elizajah Kitchen has been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending, according to Savannah Police.

The shooting happened on Peachtree Drive and Quail Hollow Drive at about 1:40 p.m. Police found a man and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injury.

The Chatham County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 52-year-old Antoinette Kitchens-Dobbins. Kitchen-Dobbins was shot at least once.

The man was left in critical condition.

