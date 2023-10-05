Beaufort Co. assessor hosting events about property tax reassessments

Sky Cams
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort County property owners should be receiving property value reassessments in the mail.

If you’re unsure about the valuation, you can meet with the County Assessor at information events throughout the next couple of months.

Beaufort County residents who have questions about property tax reassessments can ask the county assessor directly at a handful of events. Thursday’s was at the Hilton Head Island Branch Library, and there are plenty more from now through December.

Every five years, Beaufort County undergoes a property value reassessment. With the last one being in 2018… it’s time for another.

If you own property in Beaufort county, you should receive an assessment notice for it in the mail. If you need to appeal the assessment, county assessor Ebony Sanders says you have until early December.

That’s why she is hosting events like Thursday’s, where you can ask whatever questions you have. She said the reassessment is about fairness.

“The whole purpose of the reassessment is that it prevents one section, one segment of the population of property owners, to pay either more or less than their fair share. So it equalizes all the valuations when there’s a fluctuation in the market over five years,” said Beaufort County Assessor Ebony Sanders.

A list of these events can be found on Beaufort County’s website.

