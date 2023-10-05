Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

CCPD searching for missing man, may be endangered

Eric Dahl
Eric Dahl(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Eric Dahl suffers from medical conditions that has led his family to believe he may be endangered.

Dahl was last seen on Natalie Court on October 3rd wearing a green t-shirt and gray shorts with gray and orange Crocs. He is 6′2″ and 190 lbs.

Dahl has short blond hair and floral tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
Savannah shrimpers struggling to stay afloat due to shrimp dumping
Coastal Empire shrimpers struggling to stay afloat due to shrimp dumping
T he woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way, police say.
Savannah Police asking for public’s help in locating woman
Source: WTOC
Police investigating after 11-month-old shot in Glynn County

Latest News

Beaufort Co. assessor
Beaufort Co. assessor hosting events about property tax reassessments
Pooler City Hall
Pooler councilman resigns citing health concerns
Quinton Simon
Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing
Bananas 2024 World Tour
Bananas to announce 2024 Banana Ball World Tour