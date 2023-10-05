CCPD searching for missing man, may be endangered

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Eric Dahl suffers from medical conditions that has led his family to believe he may be endangered.

Dahl was last seen on Natalie Court on October 3rd wearing a green t-shirt and gray shorts with gray and orange Crocs. He is 6′2″ and 190 lbs.

Dahl has short blond hair and floral tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

