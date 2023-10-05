Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant pleads not guilty

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County mother charged with murder in the death of her infant appearing before a judge Thursday.

33-year-old Jennifer Cooper faces charges of murder, possession of a schedule one controlled substance, and drug related objects.

This after police found her son, two-month-old Randy Taylor, dead at his Quacco Road home in August.

Through her lawyer, Cooper pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The purpose of Thursday’s hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence to send this case to trial.

The hearing also providing graphic new details about the night two-month-old Randy Taylor was found dead.

A visibly shaken Jennifer Cooper appearing virtually from jail in front of a Recorder’s Court judge on murder and drug charges in the death of her two-month-old baby.

On August 3rd, officers say they responded to a home in the 100 block of Quacco Road for a CPR call.

When they arrived., a Chatham County police detective says Cooper told officers that she had fallen asleep on the couch with her baby...causing death.

According to a detective’s court testimony, officers observed “suspicious” injuries on the baby.

Later that night, the detective says he questioned Cooper and testified that the 33-year-old eventually told him that she had taken methamphetamine on the day of Taylor’s death.

A search warrant did show that officers found methamphetamine in the same room where Taylor died, according to detective testimony.

No official cause of death has been released but the detective says drugs were present in both Cooper and baby Taylor.

“Toxicology has come back for both the infant and the mother and both the infant and the mother have tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Detective Noble with the Chatham County Police Department.

Cooper’s lawyer pushed back saying state prosecutors have not met their burden of proof.

“The autopsy is still pending. They do not have a cause of death. I would argue that they have not met their burden,” said Attorney Kelly, Cooper’s lawyer.

Cooper could be seen crying throughout the hearing...only speaking to confirm her identity.

Ultimately Judge Harris Odell found there was enough evidence to send this case to trial.

We also learned today that, according to the detective’s testimony, Cooper had another child who died about a year ago on the same couch from sudden infant death syndrome.

Cooper was not charged in that incident.

She was denied bond back in August and will remain in jail for this case.

