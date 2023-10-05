Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Accused of shooting and killing his father at age 11, an unearthed family secret clears a man's name decades later. Reporter: Brooke Buford, Video: Ben Gauthier
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022.

The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets