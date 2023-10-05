A cold front arrives this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s around Savannah with some upper 50s popping up for a few areas west of I-95.

Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s by noon with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll remain mostly dry today with just a slight chance of an isolated shower pushing inland during the afternoon commute. This evening will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s along with an onshore breeze.

Friday will be a similar day with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Our pattern shifts heading into the weekend, when a cold front approaches Saturday. Wind gusts will be around 20 miles per hour Saturday afternoon as the cold front moves through. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday but only mid 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning lows could dip into the lower50s around Savannah! Many of us will notice this cooler air on Monday, when more of us are up early. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees in Savannah Monday morning, with inland lows in the upper 40s!

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Phillipe will continue moving north through the middle of the week. This system will likely remain a tropical storm through the week and could pass closely to Bermuda on Friday. This weekend, Phillippe will approach Maine as a post-tropical cyclone.

We are watching the west coast of Africa for our next area of potential development. This tropical wave will move over water on Friday and has a 30% chance of development over the next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

