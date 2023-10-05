Equity meeting shows some SCCPSS schools improving, others falling behind

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We continue to follow growth at under performing public schools in Savannah Chatham County.

At the beginning of the school year, WTOC told you about six schools designated by the state that need extra assistance.

“Why are our children not in school where are they?”

Students missing school, poverty rates and below average reading scores playing a role in four elementary schools and two middle schools being a main focus for the Savannah Chatham school district.

“These things are what promote and make these inequities take root in children’s lives that some of them are never able to dispel.”

These schools are chosen because they have low content mastery, and students learning English aren’t on track to be ready for college or a career. In short, these students are falling behind.

Data shows the majority of these schools like A.B. Williams, Brock and Largo-Tibet Elementary are seeing growing rates in English and Math and are getting closer to meeting the district average.

Schools like Derenne and Mercer Middle aren’t growing at the same pace. Students have low growth and low achievement this year at Derenne.

Sixth graders seem to be struggling the most. It’s a similar story for Mercer, but 6th and 8th graders need more help reaching their targeted growth.

All of these schools have low income families with more than 85% of students receiving free lunch.

Another trend is lower attendance than the district average.

Cornelia Hall led the equity meeting and says the district needs to analyze what’s causing low attendance.

“What are the factors that are making parents decide it’s okay if my child is not at school one day out of the week.”

She says the district also needs to improve relationships with parents and making educating children a team effort.

“A lot of this is education and helping parents to know what they can do at home that will help.”

One thing parents can do is get their child practice with the GMAS test online. Hall says they should also check their students grades often.

Superintendent Denise Watts says she plans to have more conversations because numbers aren’t everything.

“I need the quantitative and the qualitative data to know how to chart the path forward.”

