‘I’m shocked:’ Neighbors concerned after Savannah High student shot while walking to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah High student was shot Wednesday before he could even make it to school.

The shooting happened around 8:30 this morning on Capital Street.

Police say a group of four students were just feet from the school when a gray Kia pulled up and started shooting.

Neighbors say that every time there is a shooting it is shocking, but being only yards away from a school campus adds a new level of unease.

“I know that some of the students in the area don’t have any other way to get to school but to walk, so I am frightened for the school children of the area.”

A new fear that neighbors of the school now share.

“As for the immediate crime in this neighborhood? And for this to happen? Yeah, I’m shocked, especially when it’s happening right outside of my door.”

Both neighbors asked to remain off-camera but say that up until Wednesday, they believed it was a safe neighborhood.

“Neighbors are friendly and courteous. The kids from the high school and the kids in the neighborhood all seem to have a lot of fun, and there is no real problem. It’s actually very quiet.”

“I see children walking to and from school every day. I myself walk to business here and on Pennsylvania Avenue and I have never heard anything like this happening. I actually moved over here because I thought it was safe being so close to the school.”

But Wednesday morning was a very different scene from what both of them had learned to love from this neighborhood as police cars and caution tape lined the streets after the call of a shooting by the school came across the scanner.

A group of four students were making their way to class when a car drove past and fired multiple rounds on the group of kids. One 17-year-old was shot in the leg and while the others found shelter in a nearby fire station. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

Now with a situation like this the neighborhood is on high alert.

“I would feel a little bit better if I sat our there tomorrow morning as the kids are going to school, not that I’m worried about what was in the neighborhood but just to show the kids that someone is watching out for them.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

