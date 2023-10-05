Sky Cams
Long County School District gets new electric buses

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County school district is going green.

The district has a new fleet of electric school buses.

Some of the older buses students used to get back-and-forth from school were almost 20-years old.

The district added 12 new buses this year. Ten of which are electric and almost completely free.

“They were funded through the EPA’s clean bus initiative so the cost of these buses was completely covered by the initiative and the cost of the putting in the charging stations was covered and there was very little out of pocket expense - maybe $500 for the whole process.”

You can expect to see the new buses starting Wednesday.

