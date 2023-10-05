Sky Cams
Pooler councilman resigns citing health concerns

Pooler City Hall
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Councilman Tom Hutcherson has resigned his position from council citing health concerns, according to council minutes posted by the city.

Hutcherson verbally resigned from his position as Mayor Pro Tem on Oct. 2. Councilman John Wilcher was voted the new Mayor Pro Tem at the same meeting.

The city council will meet on Friday, Oct. 6 to fill Hutcherson’s vacant seat.

