Pooler councilman resigns citing health concerns

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Councilman Tom Hutcherson has resigned his position from council citing health concerns, according to council minutes posted by the city.

Hutcherson verbally resigned from his position as Mayor Pro Tem on Oct. 2. Councilman John Wilcher was voted the new Mayor Pro Tem at the same meeting.

The city council will meet on Friday, Oct. 6 to fill Hutcherson’s vacant seat.

