The Savannah Greek Festival begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Greek Festival is serving up a wide variety of goodies.

The 72nd annual Savannah Greek Festival kicks off a 3-day celebration of Greek food, music and heritage. It’s today through Saturday from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm each day. The festival is hosted by St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church at the Hellenic Center on W. Anderson St.

The festival includes homemade Greek food and desserts, Greek music and dancing, church tours and a Greek marketplace.

