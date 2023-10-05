Uvalde Foundation for Kids offering reward for information in Savannah High student shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police report is giving insight into what a group of students saw in the moments someone opened fire on them.

WTOC got a copy of the incident report for the shooting that injured a 17-year-old Savannah High student Wednesday morning.

All three in the group that walked away uninjured gave police the same description - they were walking to school on Capital Street around 8:30 when they say a gray Kia pulled up and man in a black ski mask shot at them.

This shooting is at the center of a new community effort Thursday night.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is setting up reward of up to $1000 for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest. They say they are also recruiting people living in Savannah that can patrol the area.

The national nonprofit says they’re apart of a grassroots effort to prevent violence from coming to school campuses. They say they already have patrols at several “troubled” schools.

They say volunteers will be trained on situational awareness, CPR, and intervention techniques.

District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says she welcomes the program but encourages the organization to reach out to police before implementing the patrol system.

Bryan says the area could use more school resource officers, but deterring crime really needs to be a team effort in the community.

“We can’t do anything more but get more parents involved. We can put a police officer on every corner, but if somebody wants to shoot they can do that. It’s just so sad that everybody wants to point fingers at everybody. It’s all of us. All of us have to be involved. All of us have to create a space that is non-life threatening for our children.”

Bryan says the student who was injured is expected to recover. Detectives are still looking for whoever is responsible for this shooting.

