Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

WATCH: 2 men narrowly escape fireball from e-bike battery explosion

The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA, KATMAI NATL PARK, EXPLORE.ORG, FIRE.NSW.GOV.AU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - Officials are highlighting battery charging safety after a charging e-bike battery exploded, turning a hallway into a fireball.

Video captured inside a hostel in Sydney, Australia, shows a pair of men barely escape a sudden, eruptive fireball. Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded while charging.

While the two men escaped with only minor injuries, the ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people.

This isn’t the first time a battery fire has made headlines: back in May, a London, England, home nearly went up when a charging e-scooter burst into flames.

Officials recommend never leaving lithium-ion batteries charging while you’re away or asleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game
Savannah shrimpers struggling to stay afloat due to shrimp dumping
Coastal Empire shrimpers struggling to stay afloat due to shrimp dumping
T he woman was trespassing in the area of Grey Fox Way, police say.
Savannah Police asking for public’s help in locating woman
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing
Some analysts have coined the effect "Swiftonomics." (CNN, WEWS, KMBC, CINEMARK.COM, GETTY...
Consumer Watch: Taylor Swift boosts US economy from movies to football
After a record-smashing hot summer, Earth's warming somehow got even worse in September. (CNN)
2023 on track to be hottest year in history
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration