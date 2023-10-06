2 men, juvenile facing chargesafter exchange of gun fire in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested after shooting at each other in September in Hardeeville.

19-year-old Shytwan Gadson and 20-year-old Osiel Romero are facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

On September 19th, Hardeeville Police responded to the area of Whyte Hardee Boulevard where officers learned that several people were firing at each other.

No one was injured but multiple buildings and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Police were able to get search warrants and recovered multiple guns along with suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and more.

Police also charged another juvenile in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has more information, you are asked to contact the Hardeeville Police Department.

