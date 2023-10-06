Sky Cams
2023 Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday!

By Michaela Romero
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - If you are a fan of shrimp, you may want to head to Beaufort for this year’s Shrimp Festival.

It will be at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and there will be a variety of entertainment and shrimp dishes to celebrate the beloved shellfish.

Here is a list of what you can expect:

Friday, Oct. 6

12-6 p.m.: Arts & Craft Market open

5-10 p.m.: Food and drinks available

5 p.m.: Ces Hage performs

7 p.m.: Slippery When Wet band performs

Saturday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. Run Forrest Run 5K (timed race) begins.

10 a.m.: Kids Corner will offer Glitter Box face painting and a Kazoobie Kazoo

11 a.m.: Jason Lee Cook performs

1 p.m.: Official Parris Island Marine Corps Band performs

2:15 p.m.: Bennett Coleman performs

3 p.m.: 15th annual Charity Shrimp Race, sponsored by Sea Island Rotary

3:15 p.m.: Katie Lynn performs.

You can register at the Run Forrest Run website here.

