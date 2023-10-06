2023 Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday!
BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - If you are a fan of shrimp, you may want to head to Beaufort for this year’s Shrimp Festival.
It will be at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and there will be a variety of entertainment and shrimp dishes to celebrate the beloved shellfish.
Here is a list of what you can expect:
Friday, Oct. 6
12-6 p.m.: Arts & Craft Market open
5-10 p.m.: Food and drinks available
5 p.m.: Ces Hage performs
7 p.m.: Slippery When Wet band performs
Saturday, Oct. 7
8 a.m. Run Forrest Run 5K (timed race) begins.
10 a.m.: Kids Corner will offer Glitter Box face painting and a Kazoobie Kazoo
11 a.m.: Jason Lee Cook performs
1 p.m.: Official Parris Island Marine Corps Band performs
2:15 p.m.: Bennett Coleman performs
3 p.m.: 15th annual Charity Shrimp Race, sponsored by Sea Island Rotary
3:15 p.m.: Katie Lynn performs.
You can register at the Run Forrest Run website here.
