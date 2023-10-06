Sky Cams
Big weekend cool down ahead!

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s around Savannah with a light northerly breeze.

Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s by noon with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll remain mostly dry today with just a slight chance of an isolated shower late this afternoon. This evening will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.

Our pattern shifts heading into the weekend, when a cold front approaches Saturday. Wind gusts will be around 20 miles per hour Saturday afternoon as the cold front moves through. There is also a slight chance of a shower while the front is pushing through. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday before the cooler air moves in.

Sunday morning lows could dip into the lower 50s around Savannah with upper 40s likely for inland communities. Highs will only be in the lower 70s during the afternoon! Many of us will really notice this cooler air on Monday, when more of us are up early.  Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees in Savannah Monday morning, with inland lows in the upper 40s again.

After a cool start, afternoon highs on Monday will top out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Highs then return to about 80 degrees for the middle of the week. A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Phillipe will continue moving north heading into the weekend. This system will move to the west of Bermuda today with max sustained wind around 60 miles per hour. This weekend, Phillippe will approach Maine as a post-tropical cyclone.

We are watching the west coast of Africa for our next area of potential development. This tropical wave will move over water on Friday and has a 50% chance of development over the next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

