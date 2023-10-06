Body found under bridge at I-95, Hwy 204; police say death does not appear suspicious

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department responded to the report of a dead body in the area of I-95 and Highway 204 on Friday.

According to police, an adult man was found under the I-95 overpass bridge.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. It appears to be a homeless man who was known to frequent the area.

