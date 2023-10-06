Community members participate in Baptismal Walk of Reenactment

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Christian churches from all over came together to reenact a moment in history.

The First African Missionary Baptist Church, which is the oldest church in Liberty County, started baptizing black people back in the 1800s.

Thursday people were able to reenact those moments and learn more about history with the Baptismal Walk of Reenactment to the Baptismal Trail.

WTOC got a chance to speak with one member about why this trail is still important.

“This place represents shared history because it is our American history. So we learn about the white congregation that was here for awhile and then the African American congregation that continued that lived out that legacy into the many years afterwards baptizing in these waters that became sacred,” said Schaap-Pierce.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.