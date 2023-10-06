Effingham County High student arrested for terroristic threats

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham County High School student has been arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

According to the Effingham County Sherriff’s Office, a concerned parent reported to police on Friday, Sept. 29, messages that were posted to Snapchat. The sheriff’s office said the messages were written statements and a picture of an AR-15 rifle.

The student who made the Snapchat posts confessed to making them when asked by a deputy. The student told the deputy that text messages from other students made him mad and he was just trying to show off. He was arrested and booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice office and released back to his parents.

According to the school system, the student that was arrested was never on the campus of Effingham County High School on Friday.

You can read the statement that was sent to Effingham County High School parents:

“Good morning,

This is Amie Dickerson, Principal of Effingham County High School. I hope you are having a great day. The safety and well being of our students and staff are very important to me. As a school and a district, we take safety very seriously. I want to take this opportunity to clear up some rumors that a student was found on ECHS’s campus with a gun last Friday. That information is false and incorrect. The school system and the sheriff’s office received information through an anonymous tip through tip 411 of the potential threat. The tip was made to us after school hours, therefore school was not in session. The authorities were notified and quickly did their job in locating and speaking to the student in question. The student in question was never on the campus of ECHS on Friday. I want to reiterate that the safety of our students and staff are extremely important to us and we take every potential threat seriously. Please know you may always reach out to me if you have concerns. Thank you again for your support!. Have a great upcoming weekend!”

