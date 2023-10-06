The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 8

The End Zone
The End Zone
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Oct. 5:

  • RTCA at Frederica Academy
  • Tattnall County 7 at Vidalia 29
  • Savannah Country Day 38 at Liberty County 14

Friday, Oct. 6:

  • Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II
  • South Effingham at Glynn Academy
  • Bulloch Academy at Briarwood Academy
  • Bryan County at Metter
  • Battery Creek at Beaufort
  • McIntosh Academy at Jenkins County
  • Ware County at Jenkins
  • Hilton Head Christian at Thomas Heyward
  • New Hampstead at Southeast Bulloch
  • Effingham County at Grovetown
  • Windsor Forest at Brantley County
  • Richmond Hill at Camden County
  • Toombs County at Appling County
  • St. Andrew’s at Trinity Christian
  • Williamsburg Academy at Beaufort Academy
  • Wayne County at Islands
  • Benedictine at Burke County
  • Bradwell Institute at Coffee
  • Bluffton at Lucy Beckham
  • Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian
  • Jeff Davis at Dodge County
  • Hilton Head at Colleton County
  • Portal at Montgomery County
  • Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy
  • Groves at Calvary Day
  • Edisto at Hampton County
  • Johnson at Savannah Christian
  • Bacon County at Johnson County
  • Long County at Beach
  • Greenbriar at Statesboro

