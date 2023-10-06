The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 8
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday, Oct. 5:
- RTCA at Frederica Academy
- Tattnall County 7 at Vidalia 29
- Savannah Country Day 38 at Liberty County 14
Friday, Oct. 6:
- Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II
- South Effingham at Glynn Academy
- Bulloch Academy at Briarwood Academy
- Bryan County at Metter
- Battery Creek at Beaufort
- McIntosh Academy at Jenkins County
- Ware County at Jenkins
- Hilton Head Christian at Thomas Heyward
- New Hampstead at Southeast Bulloch
- Effingham County at Grovetown
- Windsor Forest at Brantley County
- Richmond Hill at Camden County
- Toombs County at Appling County
- St. Andrew’s at Trinity Christian
- Williamsburg Academy at Beaufort Academy
- Wayne County at Islands
- Benedictine at Burke County
- Bradwell Institute at Coffee
- Bluffton at Lucy Beckham
- Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian
- Jeff Davis at Dodge County
- Hilton Head at Colleton County
- Portal at Montgomery County
- Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy
- Groves at Calvary Day
- Edisto at Hampton County
- Johnson at Savannah Christian
- Bacon County at Johnson County
- Long County at Beach
- Greenbriar at Statesboro
