The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Oct. 5:

RTCA at Frederica Academy

Tattnall County 7 at Vidalia 29

Savannah Country Day 38 at Liberty County 14

Friday, Oct. 6:

Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II

South Effingham at Glynn Academy

Bulloch Academy at Briarwood Academy

Bryan County at Metter

Battery Creek at Beaufort

McIntosh Academy at Jenkins County

Ware County at Jenkins

Hilton Head Christian at Thomas Heyward

New Hampstead at Southeast Bulloch

Effingham County at Grovetown

Windsor Forest at Brantley County

Richmond Hill at Camden County

Toombs County at Appling County

St. Andrew’s at Trinity Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Beaufort Academy

Wayne County at Islands

Benedictine at Burke County

Bradwell Institute at Coffee

Bluffton at Lucy Beckham

Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian

Jeff Davis at Dodge County

Hilton Head at Colleton County

Portal at Montgomery County

Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy

Groves at Calvary Day

Edisto at Hampton County

Johnson at Savannah Christian

Bacon County at Johnson County

Long County at Beach

Greenbriar at Statesboro

