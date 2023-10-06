‘Escape the ordinary’ at the Tybee Island Pirate Fest this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a lot of different events happening around our area this weekend. One of them is the Tybee Pirate Fest.

Starting Friday evening, the island will be filled with pirates and a ton of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be live music, food, face painting, and even a bounce house for the little ones.

City of Tybee leaders say this event is something they look forward to every year, because not only is it fun, but it also helps local businesses in the area.

“It’s a little bit of a slower time for businesses right now so the extra boost of people down here will bring some business to our local merchants down on the south end of the island and we just appreciate the community’s support,” said Cassidi Kendrick, from the City of Tybee.

The event is free, and it is located between Tybrisa and 17th Street.

Here is the full schedule of events.

