Funeral procession for correctional officer killed at Smith State Prison

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County community is remembering a fallen correctional officer.

Officer Robert Clark died at Smith State Prison after being attacked while escorting two inmates from the dining hall. One of the inmates did try to help Clark.

On Friday, a funeral procession lined US Highway 84 and East Oglethorpe Highway. The road was closed for some time as the Hinesville Fire Department hoisted a US flag over it.

Clark’s body was then escorted to his funeral. He was later laid to rest.

Clark had worked at Smith State Prison for just six months and was 42 years old.

