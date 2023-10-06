Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.
One man injured in shooting at Tiger Express on Lady’s Island
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Eric Dahl
CCPD searching for missing man, may be endangered
2024 Banana Ball World Tour
Savannah Bananas announce 2024 Banana Ball World Tour

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire
Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym