Safe Shelter holds annual candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we move into Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there are some shocking statistics.

According to the Safe Shelter Domestic Violence Center in Savannah, an average of twenty people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. That’s about ten million abuse victims every year.

Just last year in Georgia, 184 people died as a result of domestic violence. The oldest victim was 87 years old. The youngest victim was only six months old.

Thursday night, a large crowd gathered in Forsyth Park for the annual domestic violence candlelight vigil. Safe Shelter sponsors the event that brings together staff, survivors, law enforcement and supporters every year.

It’s their way of making the community aware domestic violence and the services they provide as well as honor the victims and survivors.

WTOC’s Dawn Baker was the M.C. for the ceremony.

You can also support the Safe Shelter by attending the Twilight at the Thompson: A Masquerade Ball on Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Thompson Hotel in Savannah.

For more information on that fundraiser, visit the Safe Shelter’s website.

