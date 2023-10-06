Savannah Pedicab vandalized with fish guts, police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local pedicab business says they’re concerned after someone vandalized their bikes with fish guts.

Savannah Police are investigating after business owners say someone jumped the fence of a pedicab business and threw fish guts all over the bikes. Employees say that the rotten smell has lasted for days.

Employees of Savannah Pedicab say this is the second time in the past three months that this happened. Surveillance video acquired by WTOC shows a person in what looks like a Hazmat suit carrying a sprayer make their way down the alley behind the business.

Employees said the person left their gloves and sprayer behind, and WTOC was able to see it for myself. Flies poking around it as there was still some fish left in the tank.

The same employees says this person knew what they were doing, since they sprayed parts of the pedicabs that were mechanically important, like transmissions and brakes.

Employees have some ideas of who they think the person can be, and notified Savannah Police in an official report.

Although the bikes are back to operational, that rotten smell, still lasting whenever the wind passes.

