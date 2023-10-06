Sen. Tim Scott makes campaign stop in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The road to the White House continues and for many candidates that road goes right through South Carolina.

Republican Presidential Candidate Senator Tim Scott making a stop in Bluffton Friday and hitting on key parts of his platform… everything from border security to energy policy.

Scott spent time meeting and talking to voters Friday afternoon taking questions from the packed crowd on topics like immigration.

“I would focus on ending illegal immigration across our southern border by finishing the wall. That can be done right now,” said Sen. Scott.

Scott also taking a firm stance on America’s energy production.

“Five things I would do on day one. Number one… sign the Keystone XL pipeline. Let’s start now.”

President Joe Biden halted construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline in 2021. The 1,200-mile oil pipeline project would have stretched from Canada through Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Scott also spoke about this week’s historic vote to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.

“The road to socialism goes right through a divided republican party. When you have 4 percent of the party that can overturn the other 96 percent, it can’t be good for the conference. It certainly isn’t good for America.”

