Softball player back in the game after recovering from septic shock

BANKS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Early in the summer, a simple slide by a club softball player from Oregon turned into a family’s worst nightmare.

Thankfully, the high school freshman is now healthy and happy.

Khloe Long, a Banks High School student, is the youngest member of the 16U Oregon Blaze at 14 years old.

“I look up to everyone on this team. They all have special things about them that I love, and I just get to enjoy and inherit all of their athleticism and I just get to learn young,” Long said.

Long is living life one pitch at a time.

“I realized how important the time is, do as good as you can and don’t make excuses,” she said. “You won’t be playing for your whole life so just play while you can, give your hundred percent.”

With her glove and her bat in hand, Long is happy to be back after a family game of softball took her out of the Blaze lineup in June.

“They were still traveling and stuff, I would watch them when I could, but I couldn’t always, but I started to once I got out of the coma,” said Long.

An infected wound from sliding in the dirt with shorts on turned into septic shock.

“It’s really scary. I heard that I was hours away from dying if I didn’t go into the hospital, so whenever I hear about it now, it’s kind of like, whoa. I didn’t know it was that serious,’” she said.

The serious love and positive support from the Banks community and softball circuit was felt by Long and her family in the most dire of times.

“It’s a real supportive community. They are there for you,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone so it’s kind of like, ‘Did you hear that this happened?’ and then it just goes around, and everyone is supportive.”

Long’s teammates were by her side after that near-tragic slide.

“Feeding tube in, still had the pic line in, I was in a wheelchair, couldn’t walk,” she said.

Scars will heal and softball can be a savior to a teenager’s mind, body and soul.

“It just gets me away from everything. I don’t think about a lot of school things, it just gets my mind off of everything and it’s just a break, I get to have fun with everyone,” Long said.

Long has a lesson for young softballers all around.

“Don’t slide in shorts, especially on a dirt field, and if you get a scratch, you clean it very well that night,” she said. “Do it as fast as you can.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.