South Carolina voters remain undecided as presidential candidates make campaign stops in the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Presidential race continues and candidates are still prioritizing South Carolina early on.

Republican candidate Senator Tim Scott stopped in Bluffton to speak to voters. This as he continues to trail in the polls.

It was a large turnout at the Corner Perk Café in Bluffton as voters waited to hear from Republican presidential candidate Senator Tim Scott. Now, while some voters say they’ll definitely be casting their ballots for Scott next year, others say they’re still trying to decide.

“I haven’t 100% made up my mind yet. I’m interested to see what Tim has to say today,” said Debbie Sullivan.

Scott took questions from the crowd and reporters and promised to continue to prioritize South Carolina throughout his campaign.

“Being home is wonderful. Having the opportunity to talk to people face to face is a really important part of the engagement. Part of the important part of campaigning is retail politics. The more you do it, the better off I am. And so we’ll be spending as much time as we can crisscrossing those three early states, uh, so far so good,” said Senator Scott.

The most recent poll for the South Carolina Republican Primary out of Winthrop University shows Scott in fourth place behind Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis, in that order.

Some South Carolina voters say they’re worried Scott is fighting an uphill battle.

“I think he’s a very viable guy, and I like him a lot. I just can’t see how we can get him up in the polls any better,” said David Stewart.

While others say, Scott has their vote.

“The fact that I’ve spent time with him, listen to him, supported him all these years, I feel loyal to him,” said Deb Bruen.

Scott says he’s remaining hopeful for his campaign.

“I think you just have to stay optimistic and positive. You gotta continue to be anchored in conservative principles and deal with the backbone and, and you pray that the Good Lord and the American people will hear your message and they respond to it. If we can get in front of enough people, I’m not concerned.”

When asked about how he feels about making the stage at the next debate, Senator Scott says he’s confident he’ll make the cut.

That debate is set for next month.

