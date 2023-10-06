Tickets on sale for 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tickets are officially on sale for SCAD’s annual Savannah Film Festival.

Organizers say students got in line Thursay afternoon for that in-person student discount and the line was around the block.

“I actually got off work here at 11 and I came by to see what the damage was and it was already around the corner to the alley.”

Students lined Broughton Street - turned the corner and wrapped the line around Lincoln all for a chance to see some of the best of the best of the film industry.

“Me and my friends we would dress up really nice and fancy to come and see a movie, I’m looking forward to that doesn’t matter what movie it is,” said Micah Pate, a junior at SCAD.

“I mean they do everything from outdoor events to panels for directors and actors and upcoming stars. I mean you could be seeing films all day long at the same time they will have outside things to do eat to talk to people in the industry so it is a whole day,” said Kelly Devlin, a senior at SCAD.

Last year, SCAD celebrated 25 years of the festival. Andra Reeve Rabb, the dean of the School of Film and Acting, says year 26 will bring together films like Origin, The Color Purple and May-December that were not only shot in Savannah but some these productions included SCAD students and professors.

“Our festival is a way to truly train these students open these doors and truly have them make those connections they are in the classrooms with their students,” said Rabb.

This year there will be 165 films shown from documentaries student projects world premiers and much more.

“I want to make sure that everyone knows that if the gala events sell out, the programs during the day are extraordinary. I mean it is very, we have a lot of family features, we have trolls which will be the premiere of Trolls here in Savannah. There is the Barbie movie and then to be able to sit here and listen to the incredible production designers from Barbie who created Barbie world... is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rabb.

“This is basically our museum, our SCAD museum. The museum has all the paintings and such like that but once a year we have an exhibit of all the art form and we can share with anyone else that can come to it,” said Cameron Rattray, a sophomore at SCAD.

Ava Duvernay, Kevin Bacon, and Todd Haynes are among some of the big names to be in attendance.

Daytime tickets range from $10-$15.

For more information on how to get your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.