Trial date set for man accused of beating ex-wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After delays and a controversial release from jail, a Chatham County man accused of domestic violence now has a trial date set for his case.

Michael Williams is accused of beating his ex-wife, Monique Williams, so severely that the beating left her in a coma.

Savannah Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting.

They say Williams ran from the scene but was arrested a week later.

On March 27th he was released because the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office had not indicted him.

After WTOC reached out to the DA’s office for comment, a grand jury indicted Williams on counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Court documents show he was denied bond because he “posed a significant threat or danger to the alleged victims.”

Williams was not in court Friday but his lawyer was present on his behalf.

He has entered a not guilty plea.

The trial date is set for January 8th.

