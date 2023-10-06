Sky Cams
VIDEO: Deputies arrive on scene of plane landing on Beaufort County road

By Madeline Hunt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re getting a closer look at a plane’s emergency landing on a highway in Beaufort over the summer. The pilot and passenger were only teenagers.

You may remember WTOC telling you about this back in August. WTOC has obtained new dashcam video showing the moments after that emergency landing.

Dashcam video from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies and first responders pull up to the plane.

The aircraft had just landed in the middle of Lady’s Island Drive near the Publix Supermarket in Beaufort.

You can see the 18-year-old and 19-year-old teens talking to first responders telling them about their close call.

The dashcam video also showed deputies escorting the plane as it was towed back to the airport.

Deputies say the two teens were forced to make an emergency landing after the plane’s engine failed. The FAA says the teen pilot reported engine failure just moments before the emergency landing.

Deputies say the teens were not injured. There was also no damage done to any property.

The FAA continues to investigate what went wrong.

