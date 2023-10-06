Sky Cams
Visitation, prayer vigil held for corrections officer who died after attack at Smith State Prison

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial services for Officer Robert Clark began Thursday night with a viewing for his family and friends in Hinesville.

Clark is the corrections officer who died after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison.

Family, friends and, honor guards from nine different states are all in Hinesville honoring the life of a corrections officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Robert Clark was remembered at a viewing followed by a prayer vigil - all of it honoring the officer who laid it all on the line in the name of justice.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says he died in the line of duty Sunday attacked as he was escorting two inmates from the dining hall.

GDC says one of those inmates stepped in to try to help Clark and was hurt in the attack.

Clark worked at Smith State Prison for just 6 months. He was 42 years old.

According to the organization that works with the families of fallen officers, this makes the fourth officer to die in the line of duty this year in Georgia.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m.

