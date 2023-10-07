Book drive and local author fair underway in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A book drive and local author fair in downtown Savannah Saturday focused on helping literacy in impoverished communities.

The organization Book Nation of Dreamers collected books for kids that cant afford them in Johnson Square, while local writers had the opportunity to showcase their work.

WTOC spoke with an organizer who says in a tough field this is a big opportunity for the folks who were able to set up and sell.

“There are a number of local authors who are not big authors who have had their first book or maybe it’s their third or fourth book but haven’t been able to get it into retail the normal way and so this gives them an opportunity to sell their books,” Thomas Mitchem said.

He says next year they’re hoping to expand the event to include illustrators as well.

