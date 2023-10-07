Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham County Police Department searching for missing teen

Aiden Mallet
Aiden Mallet(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are searching for missing 13-year-old.

Aiden Mallet was last seen on Oct. 5, around 3 p.m. when he left his home on Biltmore Road, according to police.

Police say Aiden is believed to be a runaway.

Mallet is 4′11″, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown curly hair, wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and slides or crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found under bridge at I-95, Hwy 204; police say death does not appear suspicious
VIDEO: Deputies arrive on scene of plane landing on Beaufort County road
Effingham County High School
Effingham County High student arrested for terroristic threats
Trevaughn Eugene Hipp, 22
Beaufort Police searching for suspect wanted for murder
Savannah Police
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Peachtree and Quail Hollow Dr.

Latest News

Nationally, the price per gallon is up about a nickel. In Lexington, the price per gallon is up...
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency extending gas tax suspension in Georgia
VIDEO: Deputies arrive on scene of plane landing on Beaufort County road
South Carolina voters remain undecided as presidential candidates make campaign stops in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Deputies arrive on scene of plane landing on Beaufort County road