Chatham County Police Department searching for missing teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are searching for missing 13-year-old.

Aiden Mallet was last seen on Oct. 5, around 3 p.m. when he left his home on Biltmore Road, according to police.

Police say Aiden is believed to be a runaway.

Mallet is 4′11″, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown curly hair, wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and slides or crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

