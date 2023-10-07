Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The cold front we’ve been tracking the last few days passed through earlier today. That means I’ll be looking for a quick cool down into the mid-60s. Perfect weather for being outside watching the Georgia game or going out on the town to a concert.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s closer to I-95 with upper-40s forecasted for our inland areas. We’ll continue tracking another sunny Sunday to end your weekend. It’ll be another great day to get out on the town and enjoy being outside as high warm into the lower-70s areawide.

Plus, we’ll track “Dry” conditions through the next couple of days. Meaning we won’t have our normal mugginess during this time. Meanwhile, I’ll look for lows in the 40s and 50s with highs warming back into the upper-70s to lower-80s through Tuesday.

Things begin to change heading into the second half of the week as we track more moisture, higher cloud cover, and increasing rain chances through Friday. This is due to a system we have pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will not be a Tropical System, but it could bring high chances of rain and breezy winds in during the meantime. Plus, it’ll cause cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Wed & Thu. We’ll then keep some of those more isolated rain chances going into next week as highs stay in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.