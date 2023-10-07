Savannah Wiener Dog Races return at the Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Wiener Dog Races returned Saturday at the Plant Riverside District, as the waterfront kicks off their October Fest celebrations.

Hundreds of people came out and more than 50 wiener dogs signed up to race each other.

The dogs were split up by weight class in different heats starting with seven pounds and under, then dogs eight to fifteen pounds and then bigger than 15 pounds.

The winner of each race got a giftcard to Electric Moon and there was a trophy handed out for best costume as well. With such a big crowd out there we asked an organizer what makes the event so special.

“People love their wiener dogs, it’s kind of a thing and some of these folks have dogs that aren’t racing but are here to watch. It’s the cutest thing,” Julie Musselman said.

She says they haven’t been able to have the Savannah wiener dog races since 2019, making this year’s the first in its new home the Plant Riverside District.

