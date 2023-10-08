Sky Cams
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in custody.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in custody.

Officials say Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle at mile marker 164 on I-16 west just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the driver of the motorcycle took off leading Troopers on a pursuit.

The motorcycle sideswiped a Trooper’s patrol car while on the I-95 south on-ramp, then continued at a high rate speed on I-95 south into Bryan County, exiting onto Belfast Keller Road.

Officials say one Trooper, while in pursuit, attempted to go around a curve and struck the median, disabling his vehicle.

The pursuit continued eastbound on Belfast Keller Road, when the motorcycle did a U-turn and started westbound. The driver attempted to pass another Trooper, but struck the patrol car and crashed on the south shoulder.  

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

