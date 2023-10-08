Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosts Buddy Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds gathered at Forsyth Park Saturday in support of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society and their Buddy Walk.

Families made posters and displayed them around the center monument. Effingham County’s Michael Holton lead the walk this year.

He teaches in the county and was featured in Times Square last year by the National Down Syndrome Society.

The 18th annual walk featured dozens of booths and pictures lined the sidewalk perimeter of the park.

