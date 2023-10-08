Savannah Clovers return to the field

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soccer returned to Savannah Saturday as the Savannah Clovers took on Chatanooga at Memorial Stadium.

This is the first time the Clovers have taken their home field in about two months after several games had to be cancelled due to COVID.

The clovers lost 0 to .

The Savannah Clovers say they’re ready to be back playing at home.

“We’re excited, the players are excited, the fans are excited,” Shane Fulgado said.

Shane Fulgado, the team’s CEO, says having to take about two months off from games because of COVID, both on his team and others, was frustrating.

“Not just from a playing point of view, but just standard business and building the brand and keeping the momentum that we had in July with the fans and the community and all of the sudden that went through a lull moment,” Fulgado said

But, he’s ready to be back.

“I think the character of every single one that makes up this team is built for these kinds of things and it’s only going to make us stronger and we want to stay resilient.”

Many fans also excited for this game.

”It’s really cool to be here tonight.”

Diane Woods’ son plays for the Clovers.

“It’s been a dream his whole life, is to play professional soccer,” Diane Woods said.

And Woods says it’s even more rewarding to be able to watch her son live out that dream in their home city.

“He’s known within the community, he’s played soccer here his whole life, so it’s really cool to be able to have a local kid on the team.”

Fulgado says fans like Woods, who are from the Savannah area and come out to support the Clovers, is what this is all about.

“Whoever’s going to carry on the journey with us, you know for us, it’s what the blessing is made up of. Just being more and more surrounded by community people that want to build with us as we go along,” Shane Fulgado said.

Fulgado says the team are looking forward to a great rest of the season.

