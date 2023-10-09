Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shots fired incident on Skidaway Road near Malibou Circle around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say no one was hurt.

It happened right outside of the Alee Haunted House while it was still open. Organizers say they had to evacuate the house.

The house is owned by the Alee Shiners and a member of the group said they always try to be prepared for situations like this one.

“We have a security force in place, where we hire off duty police officers,” said Buddy Grayson, a past Potentate for the Alee Shiners.

Grayson said someone fired a gun in their parking lot and their security team reacted quickly to help clear the scene. He said they then called the Savannah Police Department.

After this incident, Grayson said they plan on increasing security at the haunted house.

“Our plan now is to elevate and escalate that and we’ll hire even more officers to work the parking area as well as back into the haunt,” said Grayson.

This was the opening weekend of the haunted house and Grayson said it’s disappointing that the season started out this way.

“It’s very frustrating, we have 70 people that put in hours and hours, and months and months, starting preparing for this in February,” said Grayson.

The house was shut down at around 10 p.m., which is about an hour and a half earlier than normal.

“We push about 200 people per hour through the haunted house,” said Grayson.

He said this means around 350 people weren’t able to experience the house.

Despite all of this, he’s grateful no one was hurt.

“Several of the structures on the outside near the parking area were damaged by the bullets, but absolutely no one was injured or hurt, we’re very thankful for that,” said Grayson. “Buildings can be fixed, people are what we’re there for.”

Grayson said the haunted house will be back up and running this coming Friday.

