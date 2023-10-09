Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Co. leaders set to give update on Garrard Ave. Improvement Plan Wednesday

Garrard Avenue Improvement Plan
Garrard Avenue Improvement Plan(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders are set to give an update Wednesday on the Garrard Avenue Improvement Plan.

The goal of Wednesday’s meeting is to get the community engaged on a project county leader’s say could heavily impact this area.

Sidewalks, a roundabout, and wider lanes could be in store for Garrard Avenue between Gamble Road and Chatham Parkway.

County engineers say the Garrard Avenue Improvements project is still in the design phase and is meant to improve road safety for drivers and fit larger vehicles.

According to project officials, the nearly $7 million construction plan would be funded by SPLOST and federal money.

G-DOT traffic data shows on average more than 1600 drivers used the road daily last year.

Both residents and county officials agree something needs to be done to make the road safer.

One woman I spoke to is hoping to get more clarity on how the project will impact her neighborhood.

“The road definitely needs to be widened because it is too narrow. When I’m driving down the road and the CAT bus coming towards me, I pull over as far as I can because it is a very narrow road,” Angela Washington said.

“It’s concerning to me because we don’t know the whole back story as to why everything is being done. I would like a little more information.”

“If there are more people who feel like they weren’t heard to attend this meeting on Wednesday so that any questions they have, any concerns they have can be addressed,” Deana Brookes said.

The meeting is set for Wednesday evening at Grace Church on Louis Mills Blvd at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.
Aiden Mallet
UPDATE: CCPD says missing teen found safe
Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night

Latest News

Shoes
Women of Worth and Wisdom donates 500 pairs of shoes to Union Mission
THE News at 4
Hilton Head Island partners with Hopeful Horizons to raise awareness for domestic violence
Hopeful Horizons
Hilton Head Island partners with Hopeful Horizons to raise awareness for domestic violence
Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night