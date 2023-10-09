Chatham Co. leaders set to give update on Garrard Ave. Improvement Plan Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders are set to give an update Wednesday on the Garrard Avenue Improvement Plan.

The goal of Wednesday’s meeting is to get the community engaged on a project county leader’s say could heavily impact this area.

Sidewalks, a roundabout, and wider lanes could be in store for Garrard Avenue between Gamble Road and Chatham Parkway.

County engineers say the Garrard Avenue Improvements project is still in the design phase and is meant to improve road safety for drivers and fit larger vehicles.

According to project officials, the nearly $7 million construction plan would be funded by SPLOST and federal money.

G-DOT traffic data shows on average more than 1600 drivers used the road daily last year.

Both residents and county officials agree something needs to be done to make the road safer.

One woman I spoke to is hoping to get more clarity on how the project will impact her neighborhood.

“The road definitely needs to be widened because it is too narrow. When I’m driving down the road and the CAT bus coming towards me, I pull over as far as I can because it is a very narrow road,” Angela Washington said.

“It’s concerning to me because we don’t know the whole back story as to why everything is being done. I would like a little more information.”

“If there are more people who feel like they weren’t heard to attend this meeting on Wednesday so that any questions they have, any concerns they have can be addressed,” Deana Brookes said.

The meeting is set for Wednesday evening at Grace Church on Louis Mills Blvd at 5:30 p.m.

