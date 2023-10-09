Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police asking for public’s help identifying vehicle theft suspects

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for three people suspected of participating in a motor vehicle theft in Georgetown.

Chatham County Police Department officers were called to the Hunters Pointe Townhomes off of King George Boulevard in response to a stolen vehicle report Oct. 1 around 2:40 a.m.

The stolen vehicle was tracked to a nearby convenience store.

The three people suspected of the motor vehicle theft were seen on surveillance footage inside the store. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the three individuals.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect
Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect(WTOC)
Motor Vehicle Theft Suspects
Motor Vehicle Theft Suspects(WTOC)
Motor Vehicle Theft Suspects
Motor Vehicle Theft Suspects(WTOC)

