Chilly morning, wetter weather on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a chill in the air this morning with many of us waking up to 40s!

Grab a light jacket to stay warm this morning! You won’t need it too long, we’ll warm up to the lower 70s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 70s. Today there will be plenty of sunshine, temperatures then drop back into the 60s after sunset.

Tuesday morning won’t be quite as chilly. Inland communities will drop into the upper 40s, but lows will be in the lower 50s in and around Savannah. Highs return to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday is our transition day into wetter weather. The morning will be dry but warmer, with lows close to 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with the chance of rain increasing throughout the day, especially south of I-16 and near the Altamaha River. Wednesday looks drier for the Lowcountry.

Thursday looks very damp as a low-pressure system passes to our south. This system will bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and hold highs in the low to mid 70s. Our rain chance remains elevated on Friday, but highs will be closer to 80 degrees.

A cold front then moves in late Friday into Saturday morning. There could be a lingering shower early Saturday morning, but this weekend looks much drier! Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

There is a 10% chance for the area in the Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression this week, but that is unlikely. This system is the same one that will increase our rain chances during the second half of the week as it gets wrapped up in a frontal system.

There is an 80% chance for the area of low pressure off the western coast of Africa to become a tropical depression this week, but it looks like it will remain over water.

