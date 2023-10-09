Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the work week. I’ll be looking for more perfect weather for being outside. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-40s for most. You’ll definitely want a flannel or jacket of some kind as you walk out the door.

It’ll be another great day to get out on the town and enjoy being outside as high warm into the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Plus, we’ll track “Dry” conditions through the next couple of days. Meaning we won’t have our normal mugginess during this time.

Meanwhile, I’ll look for lows in the 40s and 50s with highs warming back into the upper-70s to lower-80s through Tuesday. Things begin to change heading into the second half of the week as we track more moisture, higher cloud cover, and increasing rain chances through Friday.

This is due to a system we have pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will not be a Tropical System, but it could bring high chances of rain and breezy winds in during the meantime. Plus, it’ll cause cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Wed & Thu.

We’ll then keep some of those more isolated rain chances going into next week as highs stay in the lower 80s on Saturday. Then, they drop back into the mid-70s on Sunday as another cooler blast of air moves in.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.