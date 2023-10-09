Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new grocery store could be coming to Savannah.

A building in Savannah used to be a Lucky’s Market on Abercorn Street but it closed down in early 2020.

WTOC did some digging and found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s site that a business called Enson Market is registered at the address of the old Lucky’s. Enson is registered on the site as a supermarket or grocery store.

People working at several businesses around the area say once Lucky’s Market closed down, they instantly noticed less foot traffic in the area. A sales associate who works at nearby Coastal Billiards says he noticed the area becoming more run down after Lucky’s closed.

“It’s going to clean up the area, it’s going to bring more people to it. We have customers that are ongoing customers, we also need to reach new people. Since Savannah is a city of retirement, military, even student population, so the new people are coming all the time so any kind of exposure we can get could hopefully translate into higher sales for us and we would appreciate that,” says Chris Disilvestro, a Coastal Billiards sales associate.

WTOC has reached out to Enson Market to see what their plans are for the space but haven’t heard back yet.

