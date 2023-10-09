Feed the Hungry hosts Community Day food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Feed the Hungry hosted it’s annual community day food giveaway.

Volunteers and residents headed over to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Monday afternoon.

They stocked up all the food they had and then distributed it to families in need.

Feed the Hungry partnered up with Georgia’s Own Credit Union to giveaway more than 600 meal kits.

