Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Feed the Hungry hosts Community Day food giveaway

Feed the Hungry
Feed the Hungry(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Feed the Hungry hosted it’s annual community day food giveaway.

Volunteers and residents headed over to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Monday afternoon.

They stocked up all the food they had and then distributed it to families in need.

Feed the Hungry partnered up with Georgia’s Own Credit Union to giveaway more than 600 meal kits.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.
Aiden Mallet
UPDATE: CCPD says missing teen found safe
Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night

Latest News

Mose Mock
Proud to Be a Farmer: Mose Mock
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
Book Drive
Book drive and local author fair underway in downtown Savannah
THE News at 11 Saturday
Book drive and local author fair underway in downtown Savannah