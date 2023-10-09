Hilton Head Island partners with Hopeful Horizons to raise awareness for domestic violence

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - October is domestic violence awareness month, as efforts are being made all around our area to limit the problem.

On August 22nd, 2022 Brenda Carmen was reported missing and her body was found less than three months later. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation concluding that her partner killed her in an act of domestic violence.

Now the town of Hilton Head is hoping to make sure tragedies like this don’t happen again.

“Often times it’s difficult to report somebody in your family for especially domestic violence, so they feel they may be part of the problem or the cause of domestic violence when they’re not. This is a serious problem in our community. We need the awareness out there and we need people out there to report it,” said Bob Bromage, director of public safety for Hilton Head Island.

In an effort to raise that awareness the town partnered with the Hopeful Horizons organization to put up these flyers in parks and other areas.

“A small percentage of the time it does escalate to a murder and of course we want to prevent that. We want the victims to come forward and stop that cycle of violence.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, contact Hopeful Horizons.

