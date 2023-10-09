Hilton Head starts program to help minority-owned businesses

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Within the last few days, the town of Hilton Head launched a program to help small and minority owned businesses.

Contracts in landscaping or construction can be hard to secure especially for minority owned businesses like Ayak’s Home Renovations.

“It’s very difficult because a lot of people think that there might be a language barrier and you might not be able to communicate as well as you need to,” said Ayaks Castellanos, the owner of Ayak’s Home Renovations.

Owner Ayaks Castellanos moved from Honduras as a child back in 2001, and started his company in the Lowcountry two years ago.

”Just want to make sure that everything is where it needs to be”

He says they pay all the same bills as businesses owned by people who were born here and do work just as well but, Castellanos adds, sometimes quality paying jobs can be hard to find.

It’s a concern the town knows exists for a lot of minority owned companies and is one leaders are looking to blow away. They’ve started a program to help companies like his bid on town projects easier.

”This is a more targeted approach to help more small businesses, more minority-owned businesses get contracts with the town,” said Carolyn Grant, communications manager for Hilton Head Island.

Castellanos is looking forward to it, saying the program opens a big door.

“It makes me feel part of the family of the town and that’s what it’s all about I think.”

He explains it’s also about his family, supporting them now and for future generations.

“We’re opening the door for a lot of people that come behind, like my son one day whatever he decides to do, but this business will be here if this is what he wants to pursue.”

